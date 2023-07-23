Unionview LLC Buys 119 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Unionview LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Unionview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

