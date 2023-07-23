6,657 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,421,000 after purchasing an additional 312,791 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XEL opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

