Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $233.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.84. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.75.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

