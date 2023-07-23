Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $320.47 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.05 and its 200 day moving average is $302.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

