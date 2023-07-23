The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

WMB stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 84.04%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.