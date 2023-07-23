Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $382.96 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.50 and a 12-month high of $394.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.42.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.40.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

