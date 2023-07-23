Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day moving average of $163.07. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

