Ieq Capital LLC Has $894,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 99,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American International Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

NYSE:AIG opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

