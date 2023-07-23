The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Boosted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $320.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

