Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,967 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 346.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

