Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also

