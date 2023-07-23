PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.28-$7.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.53.

PPG opened at $149.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day moving average of $135.95. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $647,037,000 after purchasing an additional 106,294 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PPG Industries by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,944,000 after buying an additional 581,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

