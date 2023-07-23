International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.09. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

