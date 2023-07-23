Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39,132 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $499.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.52. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $502.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.58.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

