HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,088 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of HP by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of HP by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,594. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

