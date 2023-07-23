Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $151.57 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $175.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.27.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.