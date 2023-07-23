Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in MetLife by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 47,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MET opened at $61.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

