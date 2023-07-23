Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.65.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

