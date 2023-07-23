United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.8 %

URI opened at $450.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $256.23 and a one year high of $481.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.69.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

