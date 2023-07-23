Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $600,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Workday by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 537,196 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,586,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,393,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 586.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after acquiring an additional 457,285 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $225.05 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $234.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

