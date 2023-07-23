Lincoln National Corp Purchases 11,870 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

