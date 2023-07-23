ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ANSYS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $341.76 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $351.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.73.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,238 shares of company stock worth $23,261,277. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

