Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 701 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

Hess Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $142.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.98. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

