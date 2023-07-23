2,289 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,559,000 after purchasing an additional 323,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,150,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PG opened at $152.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $360.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

