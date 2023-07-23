QV Investors Inc. Sells 1,420 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $158.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day moving average of $163.07.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

