Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Polaris worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Polaris by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Stock Up 0.1 %

PII stock opened at $134.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $135.83.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.55.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

