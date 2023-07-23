Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN opened at $337.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $371.99.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

