Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.15% of Tetra Tech worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 109.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK stock opened at $169.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.09. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $173.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total transaction of $390,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.