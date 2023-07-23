Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,183,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tetra Tech Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $169.77 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.09.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

