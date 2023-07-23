Signaturefd LLC Sells 334 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 946,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,720,000 after buying an additional 306,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Wix.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,720 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WIX. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

Wix.com Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WIX opened at $83.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $101.55.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.