Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,305 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $1,691,611,000,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 66,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 40,239 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $78.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

