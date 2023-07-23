Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Bruker worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $75.37 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bruker news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,720 shares of company stock worth $27,764,486. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

