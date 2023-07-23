Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,711 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Healthpeak Properties worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.
Healthpeak Properties Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.
