Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,342 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Kimco Realty worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 106.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 177,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.92 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 383.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Argus reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

