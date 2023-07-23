Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 210,815 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210,815 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,226 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,612,000 after acquiring an additional 999,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 388.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 967,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 769,278 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Insider Activity at American International Group

American International Group Trading Down 0.5 %

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIG opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.80%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

