Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $151.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $116.39 and a one year high of $155.02.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.07.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.