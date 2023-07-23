Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,174 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $11,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,691,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,861,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $83.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.42 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

