Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,481 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.16% of NOV worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. Barclays reduced their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

