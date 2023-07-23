Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 108.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,458 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 225,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.15. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

