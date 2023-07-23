SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $394.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.84. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $411.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.