Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 260,982 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,982 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of Steven Madden worth $21,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,204,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,326,000 after buying an additional 320,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after buying an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,455,000 after buying an additional 84,732 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $32.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

