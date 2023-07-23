SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

GE stock opened at $110.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.66.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.