iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.33.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.