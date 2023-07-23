Davis R M Inc. Sells 4,584 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOG stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

