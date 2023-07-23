Lincoln National Corp Sells 4,260 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 897,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV opened at $44.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $44.58.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

