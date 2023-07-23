Graypoint LLC Invests $261,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,954,000 after buying an additional 464,166 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYB opened at $91.77 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

