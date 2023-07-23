Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,273 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $210.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.37. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $213.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

