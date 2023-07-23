Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,053,000 after buying an additional 1,884,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 605,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,989,000 after buying an additional 460,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after buying an additional 453,033 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $119.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

