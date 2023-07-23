Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,001 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $325,230,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.66.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $177.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

