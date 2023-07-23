Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,046 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Essential Utilities worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,493,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,728,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,318,000 after purchasing an additional 516,365 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,010,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,955,000 after purchasing an additional 507,479 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

